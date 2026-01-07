The Angels claimed Meckler off waivers from the Giants on Wednesday.

Meckler got a cup of coffee in the big leagues in 2023 but has been stuck in the minors the last two seasons. The 25-year-old slashed .287/.390/.370 at Triple-A Sacramento in 2025, though he managed just one home run in 87 contests. Meckler can handle all three outfield spots and also played some second base for Sacramento last season, which should give him a better chance of cracking the Angels' Opening Day roster.