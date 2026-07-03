Angels' Walbert Urena: Dealt tough-luck loss Thursday

Urena (5-7) allowed one run on one hit and four walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings in a loss to Seattle on Thursday.

Urena and Seattle starter Bryce Miller went toe-to-toe for five scoreless innings, but Urena folded in the sixth, when he walked three batters and gave up a double to allow a run to cross the plate. That ended up being the only time the Mariners scored in the contest, but it was enough to hand Urena the loss since the Angels were shut out. Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives for the right-hander, who racked up 17 whiffs and six punchouts while rebounding nicely from a seven-run, 4.1-inning dud in his previous appearance. Urena has pitched pretty well overall so far during his rookie campaign to nail down a spot in the rotation. Through 16 appearances, including 14 starts, he has a 3.03 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 75:41 K:BB over 77.1 innings.