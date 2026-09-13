Urena didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Nationals, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

All the damage off Urena came in the first two innings, but the right-hander settled in after that and was taken off the hook for a loss when the Angels staged a late rally from a 4-0 deficit. It's the first time since Aug. 8 that Urena's been tagged for more than three runs, and over his first 137.1 big-league innings he's produced a 2.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 131:67 K:BB. He'll look to for his 10th win of the season in his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Twins.