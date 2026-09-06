Urena (9-10) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing a run on three hits and a walk across eight innings. He struck out four.

Henry Davis' solo home run in the third inning accounted for all of the damage against Urena on Sunday, as the right-hander turned in another excellent outing. However, the Angels failed to provide any run support in an eventual 1-0 defeat. Urena's now allowed just two runs on eight hits across 15 innings in his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 2.74 with a 1.21 WHIP and 124:65 K:BB across 131.1 innings this season. He's currently in line to face the Nationals on the road his next time out.