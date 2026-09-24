Urena (9-11) allowed five runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two over four innings to take the loss versus the Athletics.

Urena mostly had a strong rookie season, but he ended it on a sour note with this start. This was just the third time all year he was tagged for five or more runs in a game. He ends his campaign at a 2.97 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 142:68 K:BB through 148.1 innings over 29 games (27 starts). Urena still has some room to grow, particularly when it comes to cutting back walks, but he was effective at limiting home runs (0.6 HR/9), which bodes well for the long run.