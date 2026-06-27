Angels' Walbert Urena: Worst start of season

Urena (5-6) allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Friday.

Urena didn't allow a baserunner through four innings, but the Athletics' offense burst to life for seven runs in the fifth. What started well ended up being the 22-year-old's worst start in his young major-league career. Despite the stumble, he still has a 3.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 69:37 K:BB over 71.2 innings through 15 appearances (13 starts). Urena has had more good than bad moments this season, limiting opponents to two runs or fewer in nine of his 13 starts, but as a rookie with a lofty walk rate (4.65 BB/9), there's still some risk for fantasy managers who want to roster him.