Blakely was placed on Single-A Inland Empire's 7-day injured list Aug. 5 due to an unspecified injury.
Blakely had likely been dealing with the injury for a few weeks before he was officially deactivated, as he last appeared in a game for Inland Empire on July 7. The nature of Blakely's injury remains unclear, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to make his return from the IL before Inland Empire's season concludes in September. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 20-year-old shortstop slashed .308/.469/.479 with 19 stolen bases in 45 games at the Single-A level.