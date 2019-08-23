Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Bounced from 40-man roster
Tovar was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.
Tovar will head to waivers after slashing .193/.239/.253 with five RBI over 31 games this season in the big leagues. Andrelton Simmons (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list and Jose Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in corresponding moves.
