The Angels recalled Tovar from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tovar will afford the Angels some additional depth in the middle infield after Andrelton Simmons (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Though Simmons is expected to be shut down for at least a couple of weeks, Tovar isn't likely to contend for an everyday role if the Angels' other infield options maintain health. David Fletcher and Luis Rengifo are expected to handle regular duties up the middle for the duration of Simmons' absence.

