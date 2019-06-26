Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Designated for assignment
Tovar was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday.
Tovar made 16 appearances during his time with the Angels, slashing just .195/.283/.293 during that stretch. Wednesday's starter, Jaime Barria, will take his spot on the roster. Tovar will report to Triple-A Salt Lake if he passes through waivers untouched.
