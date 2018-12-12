Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Inks minor-league deal with Angels
Tovar signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Tovar has appeared in nine career games at the MLB level, but none since 2014. His contract with the Angels includes an invitation to big-league spring training, but the organization is likely just viewing him as a depth option for Triple-A Salt Lake. The infielder spent the 2018 campaign exclusively at the Triple-A level in the Cardinals organization, slashing .297/.342/.386 with five home runs and 11 steals across 389 plate appearances at Memphis.
