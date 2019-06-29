Tovar was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Tovar went unclaimed after being designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday, so he will head back to the Salt Lake squad he was called up from in early June. Tovar hit just .195 over 16 games with the Angels, but he should still garner consideration should the club need to bring up a shortstop from the minor-league ranks.

More News
Our Latest Stories