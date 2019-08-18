Tovar will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox.

Tovar will receive his fourth start in five games and should be in line for at least semi-regular work while Andrelton Simmons (ankle) is on the shelf. The 28-year-old brings more value in the field than he does at the plate, as evidenced by his career 35 wRC+ over 91 MLB plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories