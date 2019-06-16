Tovar will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Tovar will be making his ninth straight start Sunday, but his steady action has largely been the result of his capable glove rather than anything he's done offensively. Through his first 29 plate appearances in the majors, Tovar is slashing a pedestrian .200/.310/.320 with three extra-base knocks (all doubles).