Tovar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

After a string of nine straight starts, Tovar will cede shortstop duties to Luis Rengifo for the second game in a row. Since the Angels have opposed right-handed pitchers in both contests, Rengifo looks to have the playing-time edge on Tovar for now, but both players will see their opportunities dwindle soon with top shortstop Andrelton Simmons (ankle) expected to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend. Once Simmons is reinstated, Tovar may have the best chance of sticking around as a backup infielder, given that he has no minor-league options remaining. The 22-year-old Rengifo, meanwhile, has three options left and would benefit more than Tovar from playing on an everyday basis at Triple-A Salt Lake.