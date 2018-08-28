Angels' Williams Jerez: Back in minors
Jerez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Jerez allowed eight runs (six earned) over his previous three outings (two innings), so he'll head back to the minors to work some things out before potentially returning as a September callup. Taylor Cole was summoned from the minors to take his place in the bullpen.
More News
-
Angels' Williams Jerez: Joins major-league club•
-
Angels' Williams Jerez: Traded to Angels•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Joins major-league roster•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Designated for assignment Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start