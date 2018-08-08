Jerez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

The Angels acquired Jerez from the Red Sox last week and heads to Los Angeles with starting pitcher Nick Tropeano (shoulder) headed to the disabled list. The 26-year-old left-hander has a 3.62 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 72 strikeouts over 54.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season.

