Jerez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Friday's game against the White Sox.

Jerez was sent back to the minors Aug. 28 after struggling out of the bullpen. He's compiled a 6.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with eight strikeouts over nine innings with the Angels this season. Jerez figures to handle a low-leverage relief role during the final month of the regular season.

