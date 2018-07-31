Angels' Williams Jerez: Traded to Angels
Jerez and Ty Buttrey were dealt from Boston to Los Angeles on Monday in exchange for Ian Kinsler and cash considerations, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Jerez has yet to make his big-league debut, as he's spent his first his entire career in the minor leagues. He made 33 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2018, posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 67 strikeouts over 51 innings of work, so he certainly holds some value as a future reliever. Jerez will likely report to the Angels' minor-league system following the trade.
