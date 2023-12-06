Calhoun signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The deal includes an invitation to the major-league side of spring training. Calhoun flashed a lot of potential in the early part of his professional career, but he is now 29 years old and has batted just .225/.292/.352 in 170 big-league games (603 plate appearances) since the beginning of the 2020 campaign.