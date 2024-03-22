The Angels reassigned Calhoun to minor-league camp Friday.
Calhoun joined the Halos as a non-roster invitee over the winter but posted just a .628 OPS over 33 plate appearances during spring training. He's now likely headed for Triple-A Salt Lake.
