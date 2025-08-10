Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Moncada wasn't part of the lineup for Friday's series opener after being reinstated from the restricted list, but he started at third base in Saturday's 7-4 win, going 0-for-2 with a run scored. The 30-year-old will retreat to the bench Sunday and looks as though he'll be part of a three-man committee with Christian Moore and Luis Rengifo for two spots in the Angels infield in a given game.