Moncada is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday after sitting out one game due to knee soreness, and he's back on the bench for Sunday's series finale in Cleveland. There's been no indication that the veteran third baseman aggravated the injury, so he could just be getting a rest day. Luis Rengifo will shift to third base while Scott Kingery receives a start at the keystone.