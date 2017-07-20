Angels' Yunel Escobar: Bats leadoff Wednesday
Escobar batted leadoff Wednesday, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored in a win over the Nationals.
With Cameron Maybin (knee) landing on the disabled list, Escobar returned to the leadoff spot after starting the year there. The 34-year-old isn't much more than a batting average booster at this stage of his career, but he could see a few more opportunities to improve on his mark of 37 runs until Maybin returns.
More News
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Snaps homer drought Saturday•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Back in action Monday•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Remains out Sunday•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Day-to-day with thumb injury•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Scratched with thumb strain•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...