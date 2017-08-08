Angels' Yunel Escobar: Headed to DL
Escobar was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a Grade 1 oblique strain.
It was originally thought that Escobar's injury wouldn't force him onto the DL, however Monday's MRI confirmed otherwise. The 34-year-old is expected to be sidelined around 2-3 weeks, putting his return date somewhere near the end of August. In the meantime, Luis Valbuena will continue to man third base while Escobar is sidelined, opening up room for C.J. Cron to take over starting duties at first base.
