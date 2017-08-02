Escobar (back) is not in the lineup Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Escobar will get the day off after exiting Tuesday's contest with back tightness in the eighth inning. The third baseman felt his back tighten up a few times over the course of the game, and manager Mike Scioscia won't risk any sort of additional setback during Wednesday's game. Escobar should still be considered day-to-day moving forward, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's held out of Thursday's series finale. In his place, Luis Valbuena draws the start at the hot corner, while C.J. Cron takes over at first.