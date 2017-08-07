Escobar went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against Oakland.

Escobar led off the bottom of the first with a long ball off lefty Sean Manaea. While that was his first home run against left-handed pitching this season, the third baseman's .340 average in that split suggests his success here wasn't unexpected. He's slashing .274/.333/.397 overall.