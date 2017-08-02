Angels' Yunel Escobar: Leaves game with back tightness
Escobar was removed in the eighth inning of Tuesday's win over the Phillies after he experienced tightness in his back; he is being considered day-to-day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The third baseman went 2-for-4 with a run scored prior to his exit. Escobar said he felt his back tighten up earlier in the game, so the fact that he wasn't immediately removed hints that the injury isn't considered serious. We should learn more about his status prior to Wednesday's contest.
