Angels' Yunel Escobar: Out again Thursday
Escobar (back) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Escobar will get another day to rest up as he continues to nurse a tight back. He'll remain day-to-day for now, while Luis Valbuena will again start at the hot corner in his stead.
