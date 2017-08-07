Escobar (intercostal) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Escobar will get the day off as he awaits the results of his MRI on his right intercostal strain. Fletcher said it appears that Escobar won't require a trip to the DL, which seems to imply good news is on the way, though that won't be known until the test results are disclosed. In the meantime, Luis Valbuena will continue to man the hot corner in his stead, opening up a spot for C.J. Cron to start at first base.