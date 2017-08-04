Angels' Yunel Escobar: Returns to lineup Friday
Escobar (back) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's, batting leadoff and playing third base.
A back injury kept Escobar on the bench for the last two games, but the down time has allowed the ailment to heal up and now he's ready to get back in the lineup. He'll hit out of the leadoff spot against Jharel Cotton. Escobar's return will bump Luis Valbuena back to the bench.
