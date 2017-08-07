Escobar, who exited Sunday's game with a right intercostal strain, will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Escobar was forced out of Sunday's series finale in the seventh inning, and it appears the ailment is serious enough to warrant an MRI. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined at this point, but a trip to the disabled list remains firmly in play. Consider him day-to-day for now, but more should be known about his status once his test results are disclosed.