Escobar is out of the lineup Thursday against the Indians.

Escobar will get the afternoon off after an 0-for-5 outing Wednesday. In his place, Luis Valbuena will get the nod at third base, while Ben Revere is tasked with leadoff duties.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast