Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Astros, giving up two runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The southpaw looked like he was headed for a disastrous outing when Jeremy Pena and Isaac Paredes launched back-to-back homers to lead off the game, but Kikuchi kept his focus and shut the door on Houston until exiting the mound after 103 pitches (69 strikes), including 33 called or swinging strikes. The quality start was his seventh of the season, and he'll take a 3.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB through 89.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Red Sox.