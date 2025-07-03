Kikuchi did not factor in the decision in the Angels' 8-3 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings.

Kikuchi was able to escape from a bases-load situation in the first and was in line for the win as he entered the sixth looking to log a third consecutive quality start. He was lifted after giving up two consecutive singles and was tagged for those runs after Sean Murphy launched a three-run homer off Ryan Zeferjahn. Kikuchi is in the midst of a career season, and his 106 strikeouts and 2.81 ERA (across 101.2 innings) rank ninth and 11th, respectively, among qualified starters in the American League. He's slated to start against the Rangers at home next week.