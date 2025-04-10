Kikuchi (0-2) took the loss in Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay. He gave up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings.

All four of the runs Kikuchi yielded came off a Jose Caballero grand slam in the first inning. Kikuchi was able to retire 11 of the next 13 batters he faced and was able to escape the sixth frame without giving up a run after allowing two baserunners. However, the damage from Caballero's grand slam was enough for the southpaw to come away with his second loss of the season. Kikuchi has tossed 104 pitches in each of his last two outings, and he has begun his Angels tenure with a 5.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 18 innings. He's tentatively slated to start next week on the road against the Rangers, when he'll look to earn his first win in a Halos uniform.