Kikuchi (6-9) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out three.

Kikuchi has been quite dependable overall for the Angels and fantasy managers in 2025, but he conceded greater than four runs for the first time this year Tuesday. The Japanese left-hander has also struggled for consistency since the beginning of July, posting a 5.18 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 57:20 K:BB over his last 57.1 innings. Kikuchi will try to regain his footing next week against the division-rival Astros, who have a weak .667 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the All-Star break.