Kikuchi (0-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Kikuchi's only mistakes were solo homers in the third and seventh innings, as a quiet afternoon from the Angels offense saddled the southpaw with the loss. In two starts since returning from a nearly four-month stint on the injured list due to left shoulder inflammation, the 35-year-old has allowed seven runs over 12 innings while posting a 10:2 K:BB. Kikuchi will take an overall 5.65 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB over 43 innings (nine starts) into his next outing, lined up for next weekend against the Pirates.