Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Peppered by Rangers in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.
While Kikuchi didn't issue a walk for the first time in his last seven starts, he did concede a season-high 10 knocks. The 34-year-old veteran southpaw failed to throw a single spotless inning, though just one of his hits allowed traveled for extra bases. Kikuchi will bring a 3.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 132:54 K:BB across 128 frames into next week's scheduled home outing versus the scuffling Rays, who carry a .580 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of July.
