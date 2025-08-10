Kikuchi (6-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Tigers, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw wasn't at his sharpest, but he generated 30 called or swinging strikes on his 102 pitches (64 total strikes) and got backed by three homers from the Angels. Kikuchi has completed six innings only once since the beginning of July, compiling a 4.68 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings over that stretch. He'll try to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the A's.