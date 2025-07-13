Kikuchi (4-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-5 victory over the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw served up a pair of solo shots to Eugenio Suarez but otherwise was in control until the sixth inning, when a 105 mph Josh Naylor comebacker with two outs struck him on the left shoulder. He stayed in the game for one more batter, but after a Randal Grichuk RBI single made it a 6-3 game, interim manager Ray Montgomery elected to lift the Angels' lone All-Star representative as a precaution, leaving him one out shy of his ninth quality start. There's been no word yet that he sustained any kind of lingering injury, and Kikuchi heads into the break with a 3.11 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 115:49 K:BB through 113 innings.