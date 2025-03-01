Kikuchi pitched 2.2 innings in a Cactus League game against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Kikuchi began his outing by giving up a home run to Shohei Ohtani, then served up two straight singles that led to another run via a sacrifice fly. The veteran lefty was lifted with two outs and two runners on base in the first frame, but under spring training rules he was allowed to re-enter the contest in the second. Kikuchi looked good after that return, retiring the final six batters he pitched to. Despite the uneven outing, Kikuchi is penciled in to start for the Angels on Opening Day against the White Sox.