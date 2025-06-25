Kikuchi (3-6) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings in a 5-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out 12.

The southpaw looked like he might be in for a rough afternoon when a Scott Kingery error helped lead to a two-run first inning for Boston and forced Kikuchi to burn through 31 pitches, but he locked in after that, giving up just a single the rest of the way. The dozen strikeouts were a season high for Kikuchi, and he remains absolutely dominant at Angel Stadium, delivering a 1.12 ERA through eight home starts this year with a 3-1 record, a 1.10 WHIP and a 51:17 K:BB over 48.1 innings. His next outing, however, is scheduled to come on the road next week in Atlanta, and Kikuchi has labored to a 4.47 ERA and 1.63 WHIP away from the friendly confines.