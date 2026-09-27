Kikuchi (1-7) allowed three runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Mariners.

Kikuchi allowed two runs or fewer in four of seven starts after coming back from shoulder inflammation in late August. He allowed 18 runs (17 earned) over 36.2 innings in that span. The 35-year-old southpaw ends the season at a 4.92 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 67:30 K:BB through 67.2 innings over 14 starts. He has one more year on his contract, so he could be a trade candidate moving forward.