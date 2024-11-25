The Angels signed Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Angels have been aggressive early on in the offseason, adding around $100 million in payroll via signings and trades. Kikuchi is their biggest get so far and adds some much-needed rotation help. The southpaw collected a 4.05 ERA and 206:44 K:BB over 175.2 innings between the Blue Jays and Astros in 2024. He was particularly good down the stretch after landing in Houston at the trade deadline with a 2.70 ERA and 76:14 K:BB across 60 frames.