Petit tossed two perfect innings while striking out three batters in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

The veteran long reliever was asked to eat two frames after starter Ricky Nolasco was shelled for six runs through four innings. Petit owns a 2.85 ERA and a sparkling 4.7 K/BB in 53.2 innings this season. Manager Mike Scioscia must prefer to use the 32-year-old out of the 'pen, considering he hasn't given Petit a shot in the rotation despite the Angels having several starters go down to injury this season. If Petit were to earn a shot in the rotation at some point this season, he could become a sneaky option in deeper formats