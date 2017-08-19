Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Fails to convert six-out save
Petit was charged with two runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.
Manager Mike Scioscia rolled Petit out to begin the ninth inning after he successfully protected a two-run lead in the eighth. The veteran reliever promptly allowed two batters to reach base before he was lifted for Kenyon Middleton, who then surrendered a walk-off grand slam to Manny Machado. This was the second save opportunity the 32-year-old has received in his last four appearances, but he wasn't able to get the job done this time around. The Angels continue to deploy a committee of sorts to close out games, but Petit appears to be near the bottom of the totem pole.
