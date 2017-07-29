Petit fanned five batters over 4.0 innings while allowing one run (zero earned) in a no-decision Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Petit did all that was asked of him in what was a "bullpen game" for the Angels. He only gave up three hits and didn't surrender a single free pass while getting through his four frames on just 48 pitches. He's currently lined up to start Friday against the A's, but the Angels could switch up their rotation plans by that point.