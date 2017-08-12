Play

Petit tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts for his second save Friday against the Mariners.

The Angels had to use both Bud Norris and Cam Bedrosian in Thursday's win, so the save opportunity fell to Petit on Friday. He handled it with aplomb, but considering Andrew Bailey is also nearing a return, competition will be stiff for save opportunities in the future.

