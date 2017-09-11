Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up save Sunday
Petit threw a perfect ninth inning against the Mariners on Sunday to earn his third save of the season.
He induced three flyball outs to preserve a 5-3 victory. Blake Parker worked the eighth inning, and manager Mike Scioscia later explained to the Orange County Register that he didn't hold Parker back for a save because he liked him there against the lefty-loaded top of the order. With Scioscia clearly comfortable mixing and matching, it's possible Petit will see a couple more save chances before the end of the season.
